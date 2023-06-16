Tennessee shooting leaves 6 dead, including 3 children today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Thursday, a reported shooting at a home in Sequatchie, west of Chattanooga, resulted in the deaths of three children and three adults. The person believed to be responsible for the rampage was among the dead, but their identity has not yet been released. A fourth adult was found alive with gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital in Chattanooga. The Marion County Sheriff described the incident as a domestic situation gone wrong. The remains of the deceased were taken for autopsies, and details about their cause of death have not yet been released. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

News Source : Alex Sundby

Source Link :3 children among 6 found dead in shooting at Tennessee house/