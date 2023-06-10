Tennessee woman indicted for murder-for-hire plot targeting man’s wife

Melody Sasser : Tennessee woman indicted for hiring hitman to kill man’s wife

A woman from Tennessee has been charged with hiring a hitman to murder the wife of a man she met on a dating site. Melody Sasser, aged 47, was indicted on June 7th on federal charges of “use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire” after allegedly attempting to arrange the killing. Sasser became upset when she learned that the man she had been dating had become engaged, and subsequently sought to have his fiancée killed using an online market. Investigators learned of the alleged plot in April after receiving information from a foreign law enforcement agency. Screenshots taken from the site show that the order for the murder-for-hire was placed on January 11th. Sasser paid for the order using bitcoin. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

News Source : Tina Burnside

