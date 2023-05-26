Misanto Ghosh – focus keyword including suspect name. : Tensions erupt between BSF jawans and locals during drug raid in Bira village, Misanto Ghosh apprehended as smuggler.

On May 24, tensions arose between Border Security Force (BSF) jawans and locals in Bira village, North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, when the security personnel were conducting a raid to catch drug smugglers. The BSF received reliable information about a large quantity of Ganja being stored in an abandoned house in Bira village and set up an ambush around the location. Two smugglers were observed packing the ganja into plastic packets, but one fled the scene while the other was apprehended. As the BSF jawans were conducting a search of the surrounding area, a crowd of around 150-200 men and women gathered at the scene, demanding the release of the captured smuggler. The BSF jawans tried to calm the crowd, but it grew increasingly agitated and armed with sticks and rods. When the crowd continued to advance with the intention to attack, the jawans fired one round into the air, but the crowd remained undeterred. As the BSF jawans began escorting the arrested smuggler and the confiscated items towards the border outpost, the crowd began throwing stones. The jawans fired several more rounds into the air, one after the other, successfully bringing the arrested smuggler to the border post along with the seized contraband. The arrested smuggler, Misanto Ghosh, confessed to being involved in smuggling since 2021, working for Shahid Mandal (Laltu) from Bira village, who procures Ganja from Odisha. Another smuggler named Ronnie Mandal was also present with him on the spot but managed to escape. The arrested smuggler was handed over to Bangaon Police Station along with the seized contraband, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved in smuggling.

Read Full story : Tension erupts between BSF jawans, locals during raid to nab drug smugglers in Bengal border village /

News Source : ANI News

BSF jawans drug smugglers Bengal border village tension erupts locals