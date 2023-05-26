Tensions erupt between BSF jawans and locals in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district during drug raid, Misanto Ghosh apprehended.

Misanto Ghosh, the apprehended drug smuggler, is the focus keyword including the suspect name in the article. : BSF jawans clash with crowd over drug smuggler in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district

On May 24, tensions arose between Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and a group of locals in Bira village, located in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, during a raid to capture drug smugglers. According to the BSF, the jawans of Border Outpost Ramchandrapur from the 107 Battalion under the South Bengal Frontier received reliable information about a large amount of Ganja being stored in an abandoned house near the border. Upon arriving at the location, the jawans observed two smugglers packing Ganja into plastic packets but when they approached, one of the smugglers fled while the other was apprehended. However, the situation escalated when a crowd of about 150-200 people gathered, demanding the release of the smuggler. Despite the BSF jawans’ attempts to calm the crowd, it grew increasingly agitated and armed with sticks and rods, began chanting “Maro Maro” (Hit them). The jawans fired one round into the air to disperse the crowd, but it remained undeterred. As they escorted the arrested smuggler and seized contraband towards the border outpost, the crowd began pelting stones. The jawans fired several more rounds into the air, successfully bringing the arrested smuggler to the border post along with the seized contraband. The apprehended smuggler, Misanto Ghosh, confessed to being involved in smuggling since 2021 and working for Shahid Mandal (Laltu) from Bira village who procures Ganja from Odisha. Another smuggler named Ronnie Mandal was also present but managed to escape. Misanto Ghosh was handed over to Bangaon Police Station along with the seized contraband, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved in smuggling.

News Source : The Statesman

