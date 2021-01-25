Tenzin Nyima Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 19-year-old Tibetan monk Tenzin Nyima has Died .
19-year-old Tibetan monk Tenzin Nyima has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
19-year-old Tibetan monk Tenzin Nyima has died from serious injuries shortly after being released from police custody.
Nyima was initially arrested and detained in Nov. 2019 for protesting against the local government.
— Apple Daily HK 蘋果日報 (@appledaily_hk) January 25, 2021
