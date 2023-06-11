Teofimo Lopez Beats Josh Taylor to Capture WBO Junior Welterweight Title

Teofimo Lopez : Teofimo Lopez Beats Josh Taylor to Win WBO Junior Welterweight Title

Teofimo Lopez claimed the WBO junior welterweight belt with a unanimous decision victory over Josh Taylor, who was previously undefeated. Lopez, a former lightweight champion, had struggled in his recent fights since moving up to 140 pounds but produced an outstanding display at Madison Square Garden. He won by scores of 115-113 on two cards and 117-111 on the other. Lopez, who had been underwhelming in his split decision win last December, looked like the fighter who had won multiple versions of the title at 135 pounds before losing them to George Kambosos Jr. in November 2021. Taylor, the former undisputed champion at 140, lost the only belt he still owned. The Associated Press scored it 117-111 for Lopez.

Read Full story : Teofimo Lopez beats Josh Taylor by unanimous decision, wins 140-pound title /

News Source : BRIAN MAHONEY, Associated Press

Teofimo Lopez Josh Taylor Unanimous decision 140-pound title Boxing championship