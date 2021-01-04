Teresa Jones Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Teresa Jones, a devoted public servant has Died .

Teresa Jones, a devoted public servant has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Harris Shelton Hanover Walsh @Harris_Shelton_ Today we honor the life and legacy of Teresa Jones, a devoted public servant, who, for decades, used her tenacity and determination to fight for equity as an attorney, longtime member of the SCS board of education and judge. We extend our condolences to her loved ones.

