Teresa Pittman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Teresa Pittman has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 14. 2021
Teresa Pittman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.
Eclipse was sad to hear of the loss of one of our community members – Teresa Pittman, a Carleton custodial worker who recently passed away from Covid-19. We will be matching donations to help her family cover funeral and hospital costs. pic.twitter.com/1UXNVVgXFP
— Eclipse (@eclipsethedisc) February 14, 2021
