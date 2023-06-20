Teresa Taylor, Drummer for Butthole Surfers, Passes Away at Age 60

Butthole Surfers Drummer Teresa Taylor Passes Away at 60

Butthole Surfers drummer Teresa Taylor has passed away at the age of 60. The news was confirmed by her bandmate Gibby Haynes on the band’s official Facebook page. Taylor was a member of the influential experimental rock band during the late 1980s and early 1990s, performing on their albums Hairway to Steven and Piouhgd. She also toured extensively with the group, known for their wild and unpredictable live shows. Taylor’s cause of death has not been disclosed at this time. Rest in peace, Teresa Taylor.

