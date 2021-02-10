How Did Terez Paylor Die : Terez Paylor Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Prominent sports journalist Terez Paylor has Died..

Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021

Prominent sports journalist Terez Paylor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.

Terez Paylor, who covered the National Football League for Yahoo Sports, died today. He was 37 years old. Paylor, who… Posted by Adam Schefter on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Prominent sports journalist Terez Paylor has died suddenly at the age of 37, his fiancée announces. https://t.co/V6f1LsO0VD — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 10, 2021

Gatien Laurol

I was just reading his article about the Chiefs yesterday on yahoo and now he’s gone?

Life isn’t fair.

May he Rest In Peace

Bryan Shull

Just terrible. Loved all his work even when he wasn’t a best reporter for the Chiefs . Thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.

Hector Escoto

rip to the best Chiefs reporter ever….always had the inside story to what the Chiefs players were going through on the field, loved him on 610 sports will be forever missed.

Brian King

This is terrible news. 37 is way too young to die. What is going on with all these deaths? My condolences to his family and friends.

Tommy Moore

Just listened to his Yahoo podcast on the Super Bowl this morning. He was damgood at what he did. RIP



Nick Daggett

KC lost 2 legends in the same day. Terez was the best writer & best person to get inside info on the Chiefs. RIP to Marty & Terez. Wow im in disbelief right now .

Bryan J. Randle

He was just on Jim Rome’s show a week ago. This is tragic

Matt Youngberg

I just heard him the night of the super bowl asking questions to the chiefs players.

Drew Boynton

I’m shocked. Just heard him on the radio the other day.

Aaron Warrick

Gabe Warrick did you see this. I assume you know who he is, since you follow the Chiefs like me. I always read his articles and his tweets. Crazy I just heard him on the post game I watched

Timothy Baumann

