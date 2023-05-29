Teriyaki chicken bowl recipe: Teriyaki Chicken Bowl with a White Wine Twist by Adam Liaw

No Sake at Home? No Problem!

If you’re a fan of Japanese cuisine, you’ve probably come across sake, a traditional Japanese rice wine. Sake is often used in Japanese cooking, especially in teriyaki dishes, to add a unique flavor and aroma. However, what do you do if you don’t have sake at home? Don’t worry! You can still make a delicious teriyaki chicken bowl with a few tablespoons of dry white wine. In this article, we’ll show you how to make a simple teriyaki chicken bowl without sake.

Ingredients

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

3 tablespoons of soy sauce

3 tablespoons of dry white wine

2 tablespoons of honey

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

1 tablespoon of sesame oil

1 teaspoon of cornstarch

1 teaspoon of grated ginger

1 garlic clove, minced

2 cups of cooked rice

2 cups of steamed broccoli

Sesame seeds, for garnish

Instructions

Cut the chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces and set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, dry white wine, honey, brown sugar, sesame oil, cornstarch, grated ginger, and minced garlic. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken pieces and cook until browned on all sides, about 5-7 minutes. Pour the teriyaki sauce over the chicken and stir to coat evenly. Bring the sauce to a simmer and cook for another 2-3 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce has thickened. Divide the cooked rice and steamed broccoli between two bowls. Top with the teriyaki chicken and garnish with sesame seeds.

Tips

If you don’t have dry white wine, you can substitute it with rice vinegar or apple cider vinegar.

If you prefer a sweeter teriyaki sauce, you can adjust the amount of honey and brown sugar to your liking.

Make sure to cook the chicken until it’s browned on all sides before adding the teriyaki sauce. This will give the chicken a nice texture and flavor.

If the teriyaki sauce is too thick, you can add a little bit of water to thin it out.

Conclusion

Don’t let the absence of sake stop you from enjoying a delicious teriyaki chicken bowl. With just a few tablespoons of dry white wine, you can make a flavorful and easy teriyaki sauce that will satisfy your cravings. This recipe is perfect for a quick and healthy meal that you can make any day of the week. Try it out and let us know what you think!

Adam Liaw white wine teriyaki chicken Asian-inspired chicken bowl teriyaki chicken recipe Japanese-style chicken bowl

News Source : Good Food

Source Link :Adam Liaw’s white wine teriyaki chicken bowl/