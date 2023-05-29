Teriyaki chicken bowl recipe: Teriyaki Chicken Bowl with a White Wine Twist by Adam Liaw

No Sake at Home? No Problem!
If you’re a fan of Japanese cuisine, you’ve probably come across sake, a traditional Japanese rice wine. Sake is often used in Japanese cooking, especially in teriyaki dishes, to add a unique flavor and aroma. However, what do you do if you don’t have sake at home? Don’t worry! You can still make a delicious teriyaki chicken bowl with a few tablespoons of dry white wine. In this article, we’ll show you how to make a simple teriyaki chicken bowl without sake.
Ingredients
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 3 tablespoons of soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons of dry white wine
- 2 tablespoons of honey
- 1 tablespoon of brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon of sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon of cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon of grated ginger
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 2 cups of cooked rice
- 2 cups of steamed broccoli
- Sesame seeds, for garnish
Instructions
- Cut the chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces and set aside.
- In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, dry white wine, honey, brown sugar, sesame oil, cornstarch, grated ginger, and minced garlic.
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken pieces and cook until browned on all sides, about 5-7 minutes.
- Pour the teriyaki sauce over the chicken and stir to coat evenly. Bring the sauce to a simmer and cook for another 2-3 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce has thickened.
- Divide the cooked rice and steamed broccoli between two bowls. Top with the teriyaki chicken and garnish with sesame seeds.
Tips
- If you don’t have dry white wine, you can substitute it with rice vinegar or apple cider vinegar.
- If you prefer a sweeter teriyaki sauce, you can adjust the amount of honey and brown sugar to your liking.
- Make sure to cook the chicken until it’s browned on all sides before adding the teriyaki sauce. This will give the chicken a nice texture and flavor.
- If the teriyaki sauce is too thick, you can add a little bit of water to thin it out.
Conclusion
Don’t let the absence of sake stop you from enjoying a delicious teriyaki chicken bowl. With just a few tablespoons of dry white wine, you can make a flavorful and easy teriyaki sauce that will satisfy your cravings. This recipe is perfect for a quick and healthy meal that you can make any day of the week. Try it out and let us know what you think!
