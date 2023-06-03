“Terracotta Eye Palette”: Tutorial for Hooded Eyes: Using Laura Geller’s Timeless Terracotta Face & Eye Palette

Laura Geller Timeless Terracotta Face & Eye Palette – Hooded Eye Tutorial

Laura Geller Timeless Terracotta Face & Eye Palette has been a favorite of makeup enthusiasts for a long time. This palette is versatile and can be used for both face and eye makeup. In this tutorial, we will be focusing on creating a beautiful eye look for hooded eyes using this palette.

What are hooded eyes?

Hooded eyes are a type of eye shape where the eyelid is partially or completely covered by excess skin on the brow bone. This makes the eyelid less visible, and the eye appears smaller. Hooded eyes are more common with age, but some people are born with this eye shape.

How to create a beautiful eye look for hooded eyes using Laura Geller Timeless Terracotta Face & Eye Palette?

Step 1: Apply a base shade

Start by applying a base shade all over the eyelid. Use the shade “Soft Glow” from the Laura Geller Timeless Terracotta Face & Eye Palette. This shade will even out the skin tone on the eyelid and provide a smooth base for other shades to blend.

Step 2: Define the crease

Take the shade “Sunrise” on a blending brush and apply it to the crease. Blend well to create a soft transition between the base shade and the crease shade. This shade will define the crease and add dimension to the eye.

Step 3: Add depth to the outer corner

To add depth to the outer corner of the eye, take the shade “Siesta” on a small blending brush and apply it to the outer corner. Blend well to create a seamless transition between the crease and the outer corner.

Step 4: Highlight the inner corner

To brighten up the inner corner of the eye, take the shade “Luminous” on a small brush and apply it to the inner corner. This will make the eyes appear more awake and open.

Step 5: Define the lower lash line

To define the lower lash line, take the shade “Siesta” on a small angled brush and apply it to the lower lash line. This will add depth and dimension to the eye.

Step 6: Apply eyeliner and mascara

Apply eyeliner and mascara to complete the look. For hooded eyes, it is best to apply eyeliner on the upper lash line only, as applying it on the lower lash line can make the eyes appear smaller.

Final thoughts

Laura Geller Timeless Terracotta Face & Eye Palette is a versatile palette that can be used for creating a beautiful eye look for hooded eyes. By following the above steps, you can create a soft and subtle eye look that enhances your natural eye shape. Remember to blend well to create a seamless transition between shades.

