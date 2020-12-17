Terrance Martin Death -Obituary – Dead : Terrance Martin has Died .

Terrance Martin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Mona Rojas is with Jesslyn Garcia and 3 others . 20 hrs · Death is never easy Today we lost a dear friend, brother, business partner, father, husband and an amazing soul. Terrance Martin always had a smile on his face. He was a genuine soul with a big heart We will miss you dearly!!! We know you will always be with us in spirit Love you always

Silverio Guerra wrote

Condolences and prayers for the family !

Teasa Wiltshire wrote

Whaaaaat? Omg I’m so sorry to hear! He definitely was a wonderful man!!

Bibi Garcia Reyna

I’m so sorry to hear this. Sending hugs to you all..

Jennifer Garza Scopel

Been thinking about y’all all day.

Dorina Martinez Garcia

So sorry for your loss cousin..my deepest condolences to you and his family.

Brent T Baker Sr

My deepest condolences to you and the family! Such a blessing to have crossed paths.

Averyanna Gonzales

Sending prayers I’m so sorry for your loss

Duane Ashworth

Terrance was an amazing guy. I will truly miss his genuine smile and the times we got sit and visit at the shop.

So upsetting but I know his purpose is bigger than this life…

Susan Sanchez

Sorry for your loss.. our sincere condolences to you and all his family and friends..

Norm Jaramillo

My deepest condolences cousin and to his family!

Vanessa Monica

my consolences to yall n the family .. such an amazing warming soul im so glad in this life i got to meet him & he made us laugh and sweat n motivated us❤️ rest easy mr terrance

