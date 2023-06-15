Terre Haute Resident James Dockery Fatally Shot by Vigo County Police – A Kind and Well-Liked Individual

Tragic News: Vigo County Police Fatally Shoot James Dockery

Reports confirm that James Dockery, a beloved resident of Terre Haute known for his kindness, humor, and compassion, was tragically shot and killed by Vigo County police. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, but the community is devastated by the loss of such a wonderful person. Our thoughts and prayers go out to James Dockery’s family and friends during this difficult time. #JamesDockery

