#JamesDockery

The Vigo County police have fatally shot and killed James Dockery, a beloved resident of Terre Haute. Despite his reputation as the nicest guy with a great sense of humor and a good heart, Dockery was tragically killed. Further details regarding the shooting are currently under investigation.

