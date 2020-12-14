Terrence Cole Death -Dead – Obituary : Alaska author, historian and longtime UAF professor Terrence Cole dies has Died .
Alaska author, historian and longtime UAF professor Terrence Cole dies has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Alaska author, historian and longtime UAF professor Terrence Cole dies at age 67 https://t.co/AwnRmqeAPu
— Anchorage Daily News (@adndotcom) December 13, 2020
Anchorage Daily News @adndotcom Alaska author, historian and longtime UAF professor Terrence Cole dies at age 67 Translate Tweet
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.