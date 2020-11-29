Terri Sherwin Death -Dead-Obituaries : Terri Sherwin Obituary Latrobe PA.

By | November 29, 2020
0 Comment

Terri Sherwin Death –Dead-Obituaries : Terri Sherwin Obituary Latrobe PA.

Terri Sherwin has died, according to a statement posted online on November 28.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
I meet a number of people in my work….when I met Terri Sherwin, I instantly wanted to be a better person. Watching her “at work” impacting the lives of junior high students as the secretary in the guidance office she was mesmerizing….she took her job seriously and she was aware of the impact and positive influence she could make for these students.
I have such a need to tell the world to stop and acknowledge the loss of this special lady. Reading other tributes someone referred to Terri as a treasure. She truly was a treasure…a treasure to me and to so so many. She loved her family and was so proud of each of them. She was positive and so encouraging about life. Please say a prayer for my friend and her family…and tell the people in your life what treasures they are…Mrs. Sherwin you will never know the impact of our chats. Thanks for all the lives you touchec…especially mine.
Greater Latrobe loses senior high staffer to covid-19, continues to offer in-person lessons
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Lori Vancheri Boucher wrote 
So sorry for your loss. There are special people we meet along the way and it’s so devastating when they are no longer on this earth to share their gifts with others.

Becky Kohlumbo wrote 
Oh, Alissa, so many people feel the same way as you! Terri was a treasure that I will forever hold in my heart. And I’m going to steal one of you lines.

Stacy Park Shank wrote 
My oldest was a guidance office helper in 7th grade. She loved Mrs. Sherwin! I remember that year she asked if we could get Mrs. Sherwin a Christmas gift (the only person at the school that we bought one for that year) because she was nice to her and we did. When I texted to tell Shay that she had passed she was sad. I appreciate that Mrs. Sherwin was kind and cared about the kids. I definitely showed!

Katherine Brittian wrote 
Alissa, she is especially appreciated by me in my role as an itinerant. Terri always made me feel a part of the staff. She even advocated for me to have a mailbox at the school!

Dominiqui Ann Becker wrote 
I can’t even begin to wrap my head around this Mrs. Alissa. She’s the only reason I enjoyed going to school. Always happy and smiling no matter what. If she was having a bad day she never showed it. Her kids were her life. She will be truly missed. Rest Easy Mrs. Sherwin. I love you .

Sarah Ann wrote 
So sorry for the loss of your friend Alissa McMullen Crump. If you had such kind words to say about her, she had to be a wonderful person. Hugs to you my friend and prayers for her family, friends, co-workers, and students as they grieve

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.