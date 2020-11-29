Terri Sherwin Death –Dead-Obituaries : Terri Sherwin Obituary Latrobe PA.

Lori Vancheri Boucher wrote

So sorry for your loss. There are special people we meet along the way and it’s so devastating when they are no longer on this earth to share their gifts with others.

Becky Kohlumbo wrote

Oh, Alissa, so many people feel the same way as you! Terri was a treasure that I will forever hold in my heart. And I’m going to steal one of you lines.

Stacy Park Shank wrote

My oldest was a guidance office helper in 7th grade. She loved Mrs. Sherwin! I remember that year she asked if we could get Mrs. Sherwin a Christmas gift (the only person at the school that we bought one for that year) because she was nice to her and we did. When I texted to tell Shay that she had passed she was sad. I appreciate that Mrs. Sherwin was kind and cared about the kids. I definitely showed!

Katherine Brittian wrote

Alissa, she is especially appreciated by me in my role as an itinerant. Terri always made me feel a part of the staff. She even advocated for me to have a mailbox at the school!

Dominiqui Ann Becker wrote

I can’t even begin to wrap my head around this Mrs. Alissa. She’s the only reason I enjoyed going to school. Always happy and smiling no matter what. If she was having a bad day she never showed it. Her kids were her life. She will be truly missed. Rest Easy Mrs. Sherwin. I love you .

Sarah Ann wrote

So sorry for the loss of your friend Alissa McMullen Crump. If you had such kind words to say about her, she had to be a wonderful person. Hugs to you my friend and prayers for her family, friends, co-workers, and students as they grieve