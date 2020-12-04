Terri Sherwin Death –Dead-Obituaries : Terri Sherwin has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
My heart is at an absolute pause after hearing about the loss of 2 amazing souls and their unborn babygirl! I didn’t know Kyle for a long period of time and I never got the chance to meet his stunning wife, but the way he talked about her she just sounded amazing! Thank you friend for capturing memories for me that I will cherish for the rest of my life, Thankyou for supporting my little green sauce kick and being my #1 buyer! You will be missed dearly my friend! Fly high angels .William Kyle Parks
Posted by Callie Huggins on Thursday, December 3, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
