“Terrorist organizations in Gaza” : Former Head of National Security Council Explains Delayed Response of Terrorist Organizations to Gaza Assassinations in Israel Hayom

Former Head of National Security Council Explains Delay in Terrorist Organizations’ Response to Gaza Assassinations in Israel Hayom

Former head of the National Security Council, Brig. Gen. (res.) Meir Ben-Shabbat, has shed light on the considerations of terrorist leaders behind the delay in response following the assassination of senior Islamic Jihad figures by Israel. The delay in response is unusual, despite the inflammatory statements by senior members of the organisation and the announcement issued by the “joint operations room of the factions in Gaza.” Ben-Shabbat suggests the delay could be due to preparation time required for actions such as an anti-tank attack, infiltration into Israel, or the use of a tunnel.

Another possibility suggested by Ben-Shabbat is that the decision on the nature of the response is not made by Islamic Jihad alone and that the wait may be the result of broader preparations. Ben-Shabbat suggests there could be an effort on the part of Jihad to motivate Hamas to participate in the fighting or to allow more leeway than it currently allows. The delay could also be an attempt to time the response with activity from another arena that requires coordination and preparation.

News Source : Anonym

Source Link :Why do terrorist organizations delay responding to assassinations in Gaza? | Former head of the National Security Council explains | Israel Hayom/