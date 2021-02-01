Terry Beitzel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Terry Beitzel an inspiring teacher, prolific scholar has Died .

Terry Beitzel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The Department of Justice Studies experienced a tragic loss this weekend. As noted in the attached obituary, Dr. Terry Beitzel was an inspiring teacher, considerate colleague, prolific scholar, empathic friend, and devoted family man. Our loss is great. https://t.co/1BuOIEPzgJ — JMU Justice Studies (@JmuJustice) February 1, 2021

