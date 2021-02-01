Terry Beitzel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Terry Beitzel an inspiring teacher, prolific scholar has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021
Terry Beitzel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The Department of Justice Studies experienced a tragic loss this weekend. As noted in the attached obituary, Dr. Terry Beitzel was an inspiring teacher, considerate colleague, prolific scholar, empathic friend, and devoted family man. Our loss is great. https://t.co/1BuOIEPzgJ
“We, along with the entire JMU community, mourn the passing of our dear colleague, Dr. Terry Beitzel, Professor of JMU Justice Studies . He devoted himself, heart and mind, to advancing the cause of justice and embodied the essence of non-violence set forth by his spiritual exemplar, Mahatma Gandhi. He tirelessly pursued this work in its fulness during his brilliant career as a teacher and scholar, through his wise stewardship as director of the Gandhi Center, which he assumed in 2014, and in his editorship of the International Journal of Responsibility, among many other contributions.
As a scholar, Terry wrote compellingly about restorative justice, conflict management, and peace building, taking up examples from Uganda to the Balkans and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that gave his work real-world impact in these and other places. He was also a great student and champion of the Black civil rights movement in the United States, and worked vigorously to build relationships between JMU and the late Congressman, John Lewis. In May of 2020, he led the effort to present to Congressman Lewis the inaugural Mahatma Gandhi National Award for Nonviolence, on behalf of the Gandhi Center, the College of Arts and Letters, and JMU.
Terry’s reach reflected not only his abiding belief in our common destinies as human beings, but also the man himself, whose heart was filled with generosity and good will. Known across our community for his quiet strength and many acts of kindness, he was in many ways the moral center of the college. In his passing we have lost a dear friend, an accomplished colleague, and a deep well of compassion and goodness.” – Dean Robert D. Aguirre