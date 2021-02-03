Terry Beitzel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Terry Beitzel, a professor of justice studies and the director of the Mahatma Gandhi Center at @JMU has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Terry Beitzel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
In the news: As we mourn the loss of Terry Beitzel, a professor of justice studies and the director of the Mahatma Gandhi Center at @JMU, take a moment to learn more about his profound impact on our community and beyond. @JmuJustice Read: https://t.co/N7FNRzqKKc
— JMU College of Arts & Letters (@JMUCAL) February 3, 2021
In the news: As we mourn the loss of Terry Beitzel, a professor of justice studies and the director of the Mahatma Gandhi Center at @JMU , take a moment to learn more about his profound impact on our community and beyond. @JmuJustice Read:
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.