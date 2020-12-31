Terry Diebold Death -Dead – Obituary : Terry Diebold, former owner of the infamous Nintendo PlayStation Prototype has Died .
Terry Diebold, former owner of the infamous Nintendo PlayStation Prototype has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.
I was just informed that 2020 strikes again, Terry Diebold, former owner of the infamous Nintendo PlayStation Prototype, and friend, has passed away suddenly. Details remain unknown at this time.
Terry man, I'll miss you.#NintendoPlaystation #Prototype #Nintendo #Playstation pic.twitter.com/AETDgXqpW8
— Adam Koralik (@AdamKoralik) December 31, 2020
