By | December 31, 2020
Terry Diebold Death -Dead – Obituary : Terry Diebold, former owner of the infamous Nintendo PlayStation Prototype has Died .

Terry Diebold, former owner of the infamous Nintendo PlayStation Prototype has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.

Adam Koralik @AdamKoralik I was just informed that 2020 strikes again, Terry Diebold, former owner of the infamous Nintendo PlayStation Prototype, and friend, has passed away suddenly. Details remain unknown at this time. Terry man, I’ll miss you. #NintendoPlaystation #Prototype #Nintendo #Playstation

