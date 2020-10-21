Terry Doughty Death – Dead : Terry Doughty Terry Doughty Obituary : Appleton.
Terry Doughty has died, according to a statement posted online on October 20. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
A great soul rode off into the sunset this past Sunday doing what he loved best. It is with heavy hearts that we remember a truly wonderful man, Terry Doughty aka Mr. D. He touched so many lives through his generous spirit and his passion for motorcycling. He would give you the shirt off his back, a place to live, a part off his beloved bike without a moment’s hesitation.We think back and remember when he first started working for H-D of Appleton in his 20s, trading his working hours for bike parts instead of a paycheck. A short time later, he was the full owner of the dealership, using it to spread love for the sport and his fellow man.For those who would like to come pay their respects and celebrate the life of Mr. D, we will have a memorial table set up at the dealership with a Memory Book to sign and place to drop off cards. Thank you for the kind words of support you have shown our Appleton H-D family.
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Our condolences to the Appleton Harley-Davidson family on the passing of owner, Terry Doughty. What an amazing dealership, team and culture he fostered over the years… a legacy we’re certain will continue to thrive. RIP Mr. D– May you forever be in the wind.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.