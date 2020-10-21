Terry Doughty Death – Dead :  Terry Doughty Terry Doughty Obituary : Appleton.

A great soul rode off into the sunset this past Sunday doing what he loved best. It is with heavy hearts that we remember a truly wonderful man, Terry Doughty aka Mr. D. He touched so many lives through his generous spirit and his passion for motorcycling. He would give you the shirt off his back, a place to live, a part off his beloved bike without a moment’s hesitation.

We think back and remember when he first started working for H-D of Appleton in his 20s, trading his working hours for bike parts instead of a paycheck. A short time later, he was the full owner of the dealership, using it to spread love for the sport and his fellow man.

For those who would like to come pay their respects and celebrate the life of Mr. D, we will have a memorial table set up at the dealership with a Memory Book to sign and place to drop off cards. Thank you for the kind words of support you have shown our Appleton H-D family.