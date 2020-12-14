Terry Kay Death -Obituary – Dead : Terry Kay, 82, a masterful storyteller has Died .

Gwinnett County News Now 4 hrs · Terry Kay, 82, a masterful storyteller and author of internationally acclaimed novel “To Dance with the White Dog,” died Saturday. The Athens native is survived by his wife, four children, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Source: (20+) Gwinnett County News Now – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

Farrar Atkinson wrote

a soft-spoken, humble man, who seemed more surprised by his success than those around him. He will be greatly missed in the literary world.

