Terry Leong Death -Dead – Obituary : Long-time competitive bowler Terry Leong has Died .

December 7, 2020
Long-time competitive bowler Terry Leong has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Lucas Wiseman @Lucas_Wiseman Sad to hear of the passing of long-time competitive bowler Terry Leong out in California. It sounds like he fought hard but in the end, sadly, COVID won. He was a good guy, a straight shooter and loved bowling. RIP Terry. #covidsucks

