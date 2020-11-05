Terry Marshall Death -Dead : Terry Marshall (Real Badman in #GTAIV) has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Terry Marshall (Real Badman in #GTAIV)has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 4, 2020.

” RockstarInformer.it 📰 on Twitter: “Today we got terrible news. Terry Marshall (Real Badman in #GTAIV) passed away. Condolences to his brother @CoolieRanx (Little Jacob in GTA IV) and all his family. Rest in Peace Legend.”

Today we got terrible news. Terry Marshall (Real Badman in #GTAIV) passed away. Condolences to his brother @CoolieRanx (Little Jacob in GTA IV) and all his family. Rest in Peace Legend.💛 pic.twitter.com/hcjIlLaBVs — 🎸⭐️ RockstarInformer.it 📰 (@RInformerIT) November 2, 2020

Tributes

Terry Marshall, the voice actor for Real Badman in Grand Theft Auto IV has passed away last night. Rest in peace man… pic.twitter.com/iatRnubZ8R — San Andreas Ultimate • a CJ for Smash Campaign (@SSBUXGTASA) November 2, 2020

You can clearly tell who’s a 10 year old who’s first M rated game is GTA V bruh… RIP Terry Marshall https://t.co/cz19k0V3cN — Jurikahn (@Kidd_Thunder98) November 4, 2020

So many good memories playing this Game, and Badman/Terry Marshall’s portrayal of him contributed to a few of those memories https://t.co/GjxP3lHfP5 — Nathaniel Marlowe (@nat_marlowe) November 4, 2020

Hommage à Terry Marshall, alias Seeborn, musicien britannique et interprète de Real Badman dans Grand Theft Auto IV, qui vient de s’éteindre. Cette triste nouvelle a été annoncée par son frère, qui jouait lui Little Jacob dans le jeu. pic.twitter.com/gYElRgvcMB — GTA Network France (@GTANF) November 3, 2020