Terry Marshall Death -Dead : Terry Marshall (Real Badman in #GTAIV) has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 5, 2020
Terry Marshall (Real Badman in #GTAIV)has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 4, 2020.

” RockstarInformer.it 📰 on Twitter: “Today we got terrible news. Terry Marshall (Real Badman in #GTAIV) passed away. Condolences to his brother @CoolieRanx (Little Jacob in GTA IV) and all his family. Rest in Peace Legend.”

