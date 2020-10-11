Terry McBrayer Death – Dead : Terry McBrayer Obituary : Lexington Attorney and Former Kentucky Rep Passed Away.

By | October 11, 2020
0 Comment

Terry McBrayer, influential Lexington lawyer, lobbyist and politician, dies at 83

Lexington attorney and former Kentucky Rep. Terry McBrayer has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.

“Governor Andy Beshear on Twitter: “I was saddened to hear of the passing of Lexington attorney and former Kentucky Rep. Terry McBrayer. He was a champion for the people, and his service in Kentucky and nationally made a lasting impact. @BritainyBeshear and I lift his family in prayer. ”

Tributes 

Robbie G. Smither wrote 
I don’t know much about Terry McBrayer, but the impressive firm that bears his name, and what I learned from the interview that @JacquelinePitts did with him, for me, he is certainly worthy of accolades. Peace be to his family and friends.

Oscar Combs wrote 
Saddened to hear of passing of well known Lexington attorney Terry McBrayer who had been battling cancer for past 5 years. Terry was an outstanding civic leader & a leader in the Democratic Party going back to his days at state representative. Rest In Peace, my friend.

David L. Nicholson wrote 
So sorry to hear of the passing of famed Kentucky attorney W. Terry McBrayer, an icon in the Commonwealth. Terry was a nice man. Always made you feel comfortable like you’d known him forever. Had that country charm. A lost art. He will be sorely missed.

John Flavell wrote 
A boy from Greenup who reshaped politics in Kentucky and was a national force.
Just as important in these woods, he helped make Morehead State, his alma mater, what it is to people in Eastern Ky. The 2011 Fancy Farm Picnic.
Terry McBrayer died today of cancer.

