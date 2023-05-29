Terry McLaurin SEO keyword: Top 10 WR despite QB struggles.: Despite a “Ugly List of Quarterbacks,” WR Terry McLaurin Ranks in the Top 10 Commanders

The Washington Commanders’ Search for a Franchise Quarterback

The Washington Commanders have been struggling to find a quarterback who can lead the team to consistent victories. In Coach Ron Rivera’s third year, the team is giving Sam Howell a chance to become the franchise quarterback they have been searching for. While doubts and anticipation surround Howell, the team has a top-10 receiver in Terry McLaurin who is eager to help Howell succeed.

The Struggle to Find a Franchise Quarterback

The Washington Commanders have had a revolving door at the quarterback position in recent years. In the past four seasons, the team has had 10 different starting quarterbacks. This inconsistency has made it difficult for the team to build a winning culture and establish a franchise quarterback. However, the team is hopeful that Sam Howell can be the answer.

Sam Howell’s Opportunity

Sam Howell is a promising quarterback who played college football at the University of North Carolina. He was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Howell has shown flashes of brilliance in his preseason performances and earned his first career start in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL Season, leading the Commanders to a win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Terry McLaurin’s Impact

Terry McLaurin is a fourth-year standout receiver for the Washington Commanders. He has been one of the team’s most consistent players, racking up over 4,200 yards and 460 targets in his four seasons with the team. McLaurin has proven that he can perform at a high level, even with a list of subpar quarterbacks throwing him the ball.

Pro Football Focus has recognized McLaurin’s talent, ranking him as the second-best receiver in the NFC East Division and No. 8 overall in the league. McLaurin’s success has been a bright spot for the Commanders and he is eager to help Howell succeed.

The Future of the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are hoping that Sam Howell can become the franchise quarterback they have been searching for. With the support of Terry McLaurin and other talented players on the team, Howell has the potential to lead the Commanders to consistent victories. As the team looks to build a winning culture, they are hopeful that Howell can be the cornerstone of their future success.

Conclusion

The Washington Commanders have struggled to find a franchise quarterback in recent years. However, with the emergence of Sam Howell and the continued success of Terry McLaurin, the team is hopeful for the future. As the Commanders continue to build their team, they are eager to see what Howell can accomplish as their starting quarterback.

News Source : David Harrison

Source Link :Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Top 10 Despite ‘Ugly List of Quarterbacks’/