Terry Mills Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Terry Mills has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021
Terry Mills has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.
Richard Jones 2h · Tonight there is one extra star is the sky. More than a manager, the closest of friends. Terry Mills you will be greatly missed. A part of you will live on with me for the rest of my life To the man with a heart full of kindness, thank you for your friendship, thank you for the memories and thank you for always believing in me.
Belinda Gray
So sorry Richard, thoughts with his family and friends, rest easy and shine bright in the sky.
Karen Chatfield
So sorry Richard to hear this news. All my prayers and thoughts are with you and his family. Sending lots of love. X
Claire Fannon
Sorry for your loss, so many people are being lost to this disease. I know you will continue Richard Jones to make him proud in all you continue to achieve. Take care of yourself
Michelle Rawlings
Sorry for your loss Richard. My thoughts are with you and his family x
Kathryn Parsons
RIP Terry. So sorry for your loss and thoughts are with all his friends and family.
Hannah Symonds
So sorry to hear this Rich, hope your ok. Thinking of you and the famil y. Xx
Kerry Bird
Thoughts and prayers are with you and Terry’s family. Deepest condolences for the loss of your manager and friend. May he rest in peace in the arms of the angels.
Samantha Johnson
Oh I am So very sorry to hear this. I’m sorry for your loss and for what his family, friends and his Mom specifically is going through. You clearly were Dear friends to each other as you stepped up to help Terry in what ways you could in his time of need. Theres lots of love and caring thoughts being sent your way today Richard Jones x
Rachel Hill
Oh no 🥲 Richard this is very sad news . I have been hoping each day Terry would make progress . Sending you and his family my condolences . You are all very much in my thoughts x .
Ella Surman
I’m so sorry for your loss, Richard. Thinking of you and I know that Terry is in a better place. My Grandad, my Nan and my son are looking after him for you.
