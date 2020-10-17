Terry Threlfall Death – Dead : Terry Threlfall Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Terry Threlfall has died, according to a statement posted online on October 17. 2020.
We learned of the deceased through the following tribute posted on social media.,
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the loss of our colleague and friend Terry Threlfall.
Terry…
Posted by Canadian Association of Professional Sommeliers, BC Chapter on Friday, October 16, 2020
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
From the team at Hawksworth, we want to extend our deepest condolences to Terry Threlfall’s family and friends. Terry’s passion and enthusiasm for the wine industry was tremendous and incredibly infectious. He opened so many doors for Canadian sommeliers, and was part of our opening team at Hawksworth, in addition to working with Chef David at West. He will be greatly missed. Please raise a glass in honour of Terry, he would want us all to celebrate wine, food, friends and family.
Three weeks ago when we had dinner in our office and drank some Egon Müller wines, Terry told me that he still considered his visit to Egon Müller the greatest wine trip of his life. I found this photo. Still can’t process that he is no longer with us.
Terry simply called me ‘Boss’, but HE was the REAL person in charge; I was just there to help him navigate the paperwork in exchange for wine . This beautiful man was generous beyond measure. Right now I weep; but I’m optimistic that, in time, these marvellous memories will help fill this gigantic void.
