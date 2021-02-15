Terry Usery Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Terry Usery has Died.

By | February 15, 2021
Death Notice for Today February 14. 2021

Terry Usery has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.

Tryon Elementary School 4h  · Good evening Tryon Families, It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of Mr. Terry Usery. He was a beloved teacher, principal, advocate and friend to the Tryon family. We extend our sympathies to the family and the Tryon community during this time of loss. Please reach out to Ms. Perfetti if you would like for her to speak with your student regarding this matter. Thank you for keeping Tryon Elementary in your thoughts and prayers. This week we celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Week and we hope that your family will partner with us in the planned activities. The activities and daily challenges can be found on Facebook or in your child’s Schoology account. Monday, February 15th is a Remote Learning Day. As a reminder, students must complete all assigned work to be counted present. We will hold numerous Parent Meetings regarding our transition to Plan A on Monday, February 15th at 9 AM, 11 AM and 3 PM. The meeting can be accessed by visiting meet.google.com and type in Tryon. The School Improvement Team will meet virtually on Tuesday, February 16 at 3:00PM and all parents are invited to attend. We will hold another Parent Meetings regarding our transition to Plan A on Thursday, February 18 at 6:30. The meeting can be accessed by visiting meet.google.com and type in Tryon. In conjunction with Kindness Week, we will host spirit days: Tuesday/Friday are Kindness Never Gets Old Day where students should dress as if they are 100 years old and Thursday is Share the Spirit of Kindness where students should wear their Tryon shirts or Tryon colors. Looking ahead, PTO will launch a Tryon Spirit Wear Sale and flyers should be coming home in the next week. New bus times for Plan A (beginning March 1) will go home February 23rd/Feb 26th and Pet Night will be held on Tuesday, February 23rd! As always, thank you for partnering with us to make Tryon the Purrrfect Place to Learn. 44 2 Shares Like Comment Share

Source: Tryon Elementary School – Posts | Facebook

