Terry Wilson Death -Dead : Club President Terry Wilson has Died .

By | December 6, 2020
0 Comment

Club President Terry Wilson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

Leyland Cricket Club @LeylandCC It is with great sadness that we report our Club President Terry Wilson passed away this morning. The thoughts of everyone at Leyland Cricket Club are with Terry’s family at this sad time. We will publish a full tribute to an immense figure in the club’s history at a later date

