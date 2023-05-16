Tesla awareness: Your Tesla Knows: Counting Your Yawns and Blinks

Tesla Introduces Advanced Driver Monitoring System to Track Drowsy Drivers

Tesla has always been at the forefront of innovation when it comes to advanced automotive technologies. However, the company has faced criticism for not emphasizing driver monitoring with its advanced driver-assist features under the Autopilot or Full Self-Driving (FSD) packages. To address this issue, Tesla has introduced an advanced driver monitoring system that can detect and count how many times the driver has yawned and blinked their eyes, claiming to track how drowsy the driver is.

The new system uses the cabin-facing camera to track the driver’s eyes and yawning movements to ensure that they are paying attention to the road ahead and not using a handheld device. This system comes at a time when Tesla has been under scrutiny for not prioritizing driver monitoring and safety. The company has been facing multiple lawsuits and accidents due to Autopilot’s failure to recognize obstacles and other road hazards.

A Tesla hacker recently posted online that the automaker has introduced new car features that track yawns and eye blinks to ensure the driver is not drowsy. The Twitter user has further revealed that Tesla is tracking these metrics even when the drivers are fully awake and driving themselves. However, it is not clear what Tesla plans to do with the collected information. Also, it is not clear if Tesla has asked for permission to collect the data from the users.

As Tesla is aiming to deliver level 4 and level 5 autonomy in its cars in the coming future, the reason behind this data tracking is also hard to understand. These metrics can be more useful for level 2 and 3 autonomy, which the automaker is not working on. However, one possible reason behind this metric tracking could be that Tesla wants to improve its Autopilot system, which has been known for sending a wide number of alerts to the drivers to apply pressure to the steering wheel, in a bid to increase safety. An improved driver monitoring system can be used to reduce the number of alerts, which is known as Autopilot nag.

Tesla’s new driver monitoring system is a significant step forward in ensuring driver safety. Drowsy driving is a leading cause of accidents, and the technology can detect any signs of drowsiness and alert the driver to take a break. The system can also be used to monitor driver behavior and provide feedback to improve driving skills.

However, the system’s introduction also raises concerns about privacy and data collection. Tesla must ensure that the collected information is used ethically and transparently. The company must also obtain explicit consent from its users before collecting any data.

In conclusion, Tesla’s new advanced driver monitoring system is a significant step forward in ensuring driver safety. The technology can detect signs of drowsiness and alert the driver to take a break, reducing the risk of accidents. However, the company must also address privacy concerns and ensure that the collected data is used ethically and transparently. As Tesla continues to innovate and introduce new technologies, safety must remain a top priority.

News Source : HT Auto Desk

Source Link :How many times have you yawned and blinked eyes? Your Tesla knows/