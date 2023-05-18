“Tesla parts removal”: Discover the Number of Tesla Parts That Can Be Detached Without Detection

Can You Remove Parts from a Salvage Tesla Model 3 and Still Drive It?

Modern cars come equipped with sensors that monitor doors, seatbelts, airbags, and everything else for the safety of those inside. But what happens when someone purchases a salvage vehicle to transform it into something completely different? The various sensors that monitor the car’s components may render it undrivable after the parts they’re monitoring are removed. YouTuber B is for Build recently attempted to find out how many parts he could remove from a Tesla Model 3 before it stopped working.

Removing Parts from a Tesla Model 3

B is for Build removed multiple parts from the Tesla Model 3, including doors, frunk, seats, seatbelts, bumpers, and a few other things. The goal was to make the car as light as possible to increase its speed. While the car did throw some error messages on the central screen, the vehicle could still be driven.

Tricking the Car

Chris Steinbacher, who runs the B is for Build YouTube channel, mentioned in the video that there are a couple of things he can do to trick the car into thinking that nothing’s wrong and that it still has everything attached to it. The car is still drivable, and the error messages can be worked around.

The Purchase of Four Flood-Damaged Teslas

Earlier this year, the B is for Build channel announced the purchase of four flood-damaged Teslas sight unseen, with Chris saying that he’ll use the EVs as a source of parts for other car projects. In a previous video, the team attempted to start a rough Model S, and sparks started flying everywhere. Now, they’re modifying the only Model 3 in the flood-damaged lineup purchased almost half a year ago.

What Do You Think?

The B is for Build team’s project raises questions about the extent to which a car can be modified before it becomes undrivable. While the Tesla Model 3 in this case can still be driven, other vehicles may not be as forgiving. As always, we’d like to know what you think about this project. Do you think it’s worth the risk of modifying a car to increase its speed? Let us know in the comments below.

News Source : Iulian Dnistran

Source Link :See How Many Parts Can Be Removed From A Tesla Without It Noticing/