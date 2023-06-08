Tesla recalls 137 Model Ys over potentially loose steering wheel for suspect Tesla

Tesla Model Y Steering Wheel Recall : Tesla recalls 137 Model Ys over potentially loose steering wheel

Tesla is recalling 137 Model Ys in the US due to concerns over a potentially loose steering wheel. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been provided with documents on the recall campaign, and Tesla is currently awaiting confirmation on whether any Canadian vehicles are affected. The issue has been identified as a loose fastener, which can cause the steering wheel to disconnect from the steering column, potentially leading to an accident. Tesla believes about 10% of the recalled vehicles are affected by the problem. Owners can take their vehicle to a Tesla Service centre for an inspection and necessary repairs. This recall follows a series of recent recalls that include loose bolts, loss of power, and more.

