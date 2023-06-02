Tesla stock: Elon Musk’s Net Worth Soars, Tesla Stock Reaches Four-Month High

Tesla Stock Rallies as Musk’s Net Worth Nears World’s Largest Again

Introduction

Shares of Tesla, the electric vehicle giant run by the often-erratic billionaire Elon Musk, surged to their highest price since early this year in Friday trading. The rally comes as Musk’s net worth, battered badly by his controversial purchase and leadership of Twitter, closes in on once again becoming the largest in the world.

Tesla Shares Rally

Tesla shares rose 2% on Friday, now up 15% over the last week as the automaker rides optimism about its prospects at home and abroad. This follows the partnership with Ford and opening of its EV chargers to the legacy American car company’s vehicles. Musk’s meeting with Chinese business and political leaders has also boosted Tesla’s outlook. China accounts for about a fifth of Tesla’s sales, making Musk’s visit crucial for the company’s growth.

Ford Partnership to Boost Tesla Stock

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney noted last week that the Ford partnership represents a “modest incremental positive” for Tesla stock, as it should bring in up to $3 billion in new revenue. This partnership is expected to further boost Tesla’s sales in the US market, where it already dominates the electric vehicle market.

Musk’s Net Worth Hits 2023 High

Tesla’s $212 share price is its highest since mid-February, which has resulted in a massive boon for Musk and his fortune. According to Forbes’ calculations, his net worth is now $204 billion, which is 19% higher than it was just a month ago. Musk’s fortune is now at its highest level of 2023, up about 50% from its January nadir, a hair below $140 billion. However, it remains far below its late 2021 peak of about $320 billion.

Musk Trails Arnault by Just $16 Billion

Musk lost his mantle as the world’s richest man to French luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault late last year. Musk now trails Arnault by just $16 billion, a drastic decrease from March, when the gap was more than $30 billion.

Musk’s Fortunes are Tied to Tesla

Musk owns about 13% of Tesla, accounting for 58% of his net worth as of March. His equity in Twitter and the private aerospace and communications giant SpaceX make up roughly 38% of his fortune. Musk first became the world’s richest person in September 2021 after overtaking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, holding onto the crown for 14 months until Tesla’s stock crash throughout 2022 caused him to slip behind Arnault in December. Musk offloaded more than $40 billion worth of Tesla stock between November 2021 and December 2022. A large chunk of the sales were to fund his $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

Conclusion

Tesla’s stock rally and strategic partnerships have put Musk back in the running for the world’s wealthiest person. The recent surge in Tesla’s share price and Musk’s net worth can be attributed to the optimism surrounding the company’s future prospects, especially in the Chinese and US markets. With Tesla’s continued growth, Musk’s fortunes will undoubtedly continue to rise.

Tesla stock price Elon Musk net worth Electric vehicle market Renewable energy stocks Technology industry trends

News Source : Derek Saul

Source Link :Tesla Stock Hits 4-Month High As Elon Musk’s Net Worth Soars/