Tessie Carroll Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Veteran Dublin street trader Tessie Carroll has Died .
Veteran Dublin street trader Tessie Carroll has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
► VIDEO: Veteran Dublin street trader Tessie Carroll has died aged 88. In 2019 The Irish Times accompanied Tessie as she worked the Cumberland Street market for the last time https://t.co/5Ey4lUkXA9 pic.twitter.com/wpjPYTxxQJ
— Irish Times Video (@irishtimesvideo) January 13, 2021
