Tessie Carroll Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Veteran Dublin street trader Tessie Carroll has Died .

By | January 13, 2021
Tessie Carroll Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Veteran Dublin street trader Tessie Carroll has Died .

Veteran Dublin street trader Tessie Carroll has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Irish Times Video @irishtimesvideo ► VIDEO: Veteran Dublin street trader Tessie Carroll has died aged 88. In 2019 The Irish Times accompanied Tessie as she worked the Cumberland Street market for the last time https://irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/veteran-dublin-street-trader-tessie-carroll-dies-aged-88-1.3935140…

