“tested GM in the NHL”: Leiweke Claims Treliving is the Most Experienced GM in the NHL

Former MLSE President & CEO Tim Leiweke Discusses Brad Treliving Replacing Kyle Dubas as Maple Leafs GM

Former MLSE President & CEO Tim Leiweke recently joined Bryan Hayes, Jeff O’Neill, and Jamie McLennan on OverDrive to discuss the recent news of Brad Treliving replacing Kyle Dubas as the Maple Leafs GM. Leiweke shared his thoughts on why the Leafs should have confidence in Treliving as their new GM and what this means for the team moving forward.

Treliving’s Experience and Success

Leiweke noted that Treliving has a wealth of experience in the NHL, having served as the GM of the Calgary Flames for the past seven years. During his tenure, Treliving led the Flames to the playoffs four times and helped build a competitive team despite operating with a limited budget. Leiweke praised Treliving’s ability to identify and develop young talent, as well as his track record of making smart trades and free agent signings.

Leiweke also emphasized Treliving’s leadership skills, noting that he has a strong reputation within the NHL for being a fair and respected GM. Leiweke believes that Treliving will bring a level of stability and professionalism to the Leafs organization, which has been lacking in recent years.

Treliving’s Fit with the Leafs

Leiweke discussed why he believes Treliving is a good fit for the Leafs organization, noting that he has a similar management style to Brendan Shanahan. Leiweke explained that both Treliving and Shanahan are strategic thinkers who prioritize building a strong team culture and developing a winning mentality. Leiweke believes that Treliving will work well with the existing Leafs management team, including head coach Sheldon Keefe and President Brendan Shanahan.

Leiweke also noted that Treliving has experience working with a high-pressure fan base in Calgary, which will be beneficial in his new role with the Leafs. Leiweke believes that Treliving will be able to handle the intense scrutiny and expectations that come with being the GM of a major Canadian hockey team.

The Importance of Stability and Patience

Leiweke emphasized the importance of stability and patience in building a successful NHL team. He noted that the Leafs have been through a lot of turnover in recent years, including multiple coaching changes and front office shakeups. Leiweke believes that Treliving’s hiring marks a step towards stability and continuity for the Leafs organization.

Leiweke also stressed the importance of patience in the Leafs’ rebuilding process. He noted that it takes time to build a winning team, and that the Leafs should focus on developing their young talent and building a strong team culture. Leiweke believes that Treliving is the right person to lead the Leafs through this process, and that he will bring a level of patience and long-term vision to the organization.

Final Thoughts

Overall, Leiweke believes that the Leafs made a smart decision in hiring Brad Treliving as their new GM. He praised Treliving’s experience, leadership skills, and fit with the Leafs organization. Leiweke emphasized the importance of stability, patience, and a long-term vision in building a successful NHL team, and believes that Treliving is the right person to lead the Leafs through this process.

As the Leafs look to build a competitive team and compete for a Stanley Cup, they will need strong leadership and a clear vision for the future. With Brad Treliving at the helm, the Leafs have a GM who has a proven track record of success in the NHL and a strong reputation as a fair and respected leader. While there will undoubtedly be challenges and obstacles along the way, Leiweke believes that Treliving is the right person to guide the Leafs towards sustained success.

Sports management NHL General Managers Executive Leadership Team Building Hockey Operations

News Source : TSN

Source Link :Leiweke: Treliving is ‘probably the most tested GM in the NHL’/