Tex Mex Frittata Recipe: Sheet Pan Frittata Recipe with Tex-Mex Flavors for Breakfast

Tex Mex Breakfast Sheet Pan Frittata Recipe

This Tex Mex breakfast sheet pan frittata recipe is easy to make and great for meal prep or for serving a crowd at brunch. Much like our pesto chicken sheet pan dinner recipe, this delicious Tex Mex breakfast sheet pan frittata recipe is easy to make, flavorful and a family favorite. The best part? This sheet pan frittata is great for serving a crowd at brunch, meal prepping for the week or as an easy weeknight dinner everyone will love.

Why We Love This Easy Sheet Pan Recipe

In short, I love any good, predictable sheet pan recipe that comes together quickly and can serve a crowd with little to no fuss. This one doesn’t disappoint. You can easily chop, dice and toss the ingredients together in just a few minutes and it cooks up in 15 minutes. We’re talking a half hour from start to finish! We also love that the ingredients are easy to swap out depending on what you have on hand or what things your family likes so the versatility is a major win. A handful of ingredients, a sheet pan and a skillet are all you need to easily serve your family a delicious, filling meal they’ll absolutely ask for again and again. Wondering what the deal is with frittata vs. quiche? Frittatas are generally made in a skillet without the crust of a quiche so they’re even easier to make. Make that frittata super sized in a big ol’ sheet pan and you’ve unlocked expert level breakfast status, especially when hosting brunch or overnight guests.

Ingredients

Eggs – Frittata is primarily an egg dish, so the foundation of this recipe is eggs. From there you can tweak the other ingredients!

Bell peppers – Use any color of bell pepper. I prefer to use a mix of red bell pepper and orange bell pepper, but any bell peppers will work.

Onion – The recipe calls for red onion since it’s my preferred onion for this style of dish, but you can sub any onions you have on hand.

Diced green chiles – A small can of diced green chiles adds lots of flavor without adding any heat to your frittata to please all palates.

Black beans – If you don’t have black beans, consider using pinto beans or black eyed peas in this Tex Mex frittata.

Corn – I like using frozen corn here for the fresher flavor, but leftover corn on the cob or even canned corn would work in a pinch.

Cheese – Use Mexican shredded cheese for simplicity or use a Monterey Jack or cheddar based on whatever you have.

Cilantro – Fresh cilantro is the only way to go here – it adds loads of flavor an color to this frittata.

Tomatoes – I like topping this frittata with sliced grape tomatoes before serving. I do not suggest adding tomatoes to the eggs before baking.

Jalapeños – Thinly sliced fresh jalapeños are delicious here, but pickled jalapeños are also a great option.

Avocado – No Tex Mex recipe is complete for me without avocado on top.

Hot sauce or salsa – Let everyone spice up their breakfast to their choosing by serving this sheet pan frittata with hot sauce and salsa.

Gear

Sheet pan

Skillet

Mixing bowl

Whisk

Instructions

To make this easy, satisfying Tex Mex recipe, follow these simple steps:

Step 1

Add olive oil to a large skillet and then add the diced bell peppers, red onion, diced green chiles and garlic. Heat over medium heat until the peppers and onions have sotened.

Step 2

While the veggies are cooking, crack all of the eggs into a large mixing bowl. Add shredded cheese and cilantro and whisk well to combine.

Step 3

Remove the veggies from the heat and add in the corn and black beans.

Step 4

Spread the veggies in an even layer across the bottom of the sheet pan – be sure the sheet pan is adequately greased with a generous dousing of nonstick cooking spray.

Step 5

Pour the egg mixture over the veggies and carefully transfer the sheet pan to the oven. Bake, top with cheese, bake again and then serve!

Not only is this sheet pan frittata recipe delicious, but the presentation is great! I like to add my toppings then cut it into slices once after cooling slightly. The result is amazing! While this frittata is casual enough to serve on any given morning, it also looks incredible lined up on the brunch buffet.

How To Prep and Store This Sheet Pan Frittata

This breakfast sheet pan recipe is so easy to make that you really don’t have to take any shortcuts to save time when you’re needing to feed a hungry crowd. Make sure to dice the peppers and onions and cook them down in the skillet first to ensure they cook through and to save time once the frittata is in the oven. To store the leftovers, transfer your frittata into an airtight container and refrigerate – the frittata will easily keep for quick and easy breakfasts all week.

More Favorite Tex Mex Recipes

Beyond breakfast, I love Tex Mex food all day, every day. From our enchilada casserole recipe to our fan favorite Frito taco pie, you really can’t go wrong. Other crowd favorites include our Tex Mex sloppy joes, our Tex Mex enchilada meatballs recipe and our smothered burrito recipe drowned in chili gravy.

If you give this Tex Mex breakfast sheet pan frittata recipe let us know what you think – I’ve got my money on it being a run away hit with your family and friends!

