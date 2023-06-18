Texas Amber Alert for Kennedy Breelove and Royal Dixon, allegedly abducted by Brianna Cannon

Kennedy Breelove and Royal Dixon abduction. : Texas Amber Alert for Kennedy Breelove and Royal Dixon abducted by Brianna Cannon

The authorities have issued a Texas Amber Alert for two children, Kennedy Breelove (6) and Royal Dixon (4), who were reportedly abducted from Missouri City. The suspect, Brianna Cannon, a black female, is believed to have taken the children in a black Jeep with unknown plates. Details about the disappearance of the children were not immediately released, and the relationship between Cannon and the children is yet to be disclosed. Kennedy was last seen wearing a white flower pattern shirt and white sweatpants, while Royal was dressed in a yellow checkered shirt and black cargo pants. The authorities have not released any photos of the children or the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 or the Missouri City Police Department. BNO News is working to gather more details on the case.

News Source : BNO News

