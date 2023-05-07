“Texas border migrant shelter” Today : Group near Texas border migrant shelter hit by vehicle, resulting in 7 fatalities and 12 injuries

12 individuals injured and 7 fatalities reported as a vehicle crashes into a group near a migrant shelter close to the Texas border.

A vehicle rammed into a group of people waiting at a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday, killing seven and injuring a dozen more. The incident occurred near a Catholic Charities facility, and initial reports suggested it may have been an intentional act. However, the motive is still under investigation. The driver has been arrested and charged with reckless driving, with more charges expected to follow. Brownsville is experiencing a surge in migrants attempting to cross into the US from Mexico ahead of the lifting of the Title 42 immigration program, which ends on May 11.

News Source : Ken Dilanian and Corky Siemaszko

Source Link :7 dead, 12 injured after vehicle plows into group near Texas border migrant shelter/