Texas Boy and Father Killed by Lightning Strike: Matthew Boggs and Grayson Obituary

Matthew Boggs, Grayson Obituary

Matthew Boggs, a 10-year-old boy from Grayson, Texas, tragically lost his father after he was struck by lightning on July 4th, 2021.

The father and son were enjoying the holiday weekend by fishing at a local pond when a sudden storm rolled in. They attempted to seek shelter under a nearby tree, but unfortunately, lightning struck the tree, killing the father and injuring Matthew.

Matthew was rushed to the hospital, where he fought bravely for several days, but sadly succumbed to his injuries on July 8th, 2021.

Matthew was a beloved member of the Grayson community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held in his honor on July 15th, 2021, at the Grayson Baptist Church.

Our hearts go out to the Boggs family during this difficult time. May Matthew and his father rest in peace.

