Texas boy Grayson Boggs dies a month after father killed by lightning strike

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Valley Mills, Texas, when a father and son were struck by lightning while holding hands. Matthew Boggs, 34, and his six-year-old son Grayson were walking down their driveway on May 15, when the lightning struck them, killing Matthew instantly. Grayson was rushed to the hospital and remained in critical condition with brain damage for over a month before passing away on June 16. Despite showing signs of improvement, doctors informed the family that his condition would not improve, and he was taken off life support. Grayson’s brother Elijah, who was only a few feet away when the lightning struck, recalled the harrowing details of the incident. The family has received an outpouring of support and tributes from around the world. The incident highlights the frequency and deadliness of lightning strikes, particularly in southeastern states such as Texas, where 36 people have been killed in lightning strikes from 2006 until 2021.

