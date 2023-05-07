“Texas bus stop accident” Today : Driver plows into Texas bus stop crowd, leaving 7 dead and 6 injured

Driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop: 7 dead, 6 injured

Seven people have died and several others have been injured after a vehicle crashed into a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas. The incident occurred near the Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants and homeless people. A man is currently in custody, and the driver, who is also being treated at the hospital, is under 24-hour surveillance. The Brownsville Police Department has been reached out to for further information, and the story is still developing. ABC News reports that at least six people are being treated for both serious and minor injuries.

News Source : KTVH

Source Link :At least 7 dead, 6 injured after driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop/