Texas City Police Probe Fatal Shooting on 21st Street Resulting in One Casualty today.

One person was killed in a shooting in Texas City on Thursday, with police investigating the incident. A call was received by officers at approximately 4:45 p.m. regarding a shooting close to 21st Street and 20th Avenue. It is unknown if anyone else was hurt in the attack, and further details have yet to be released as police continue to gather information. KTRK-TV holds the copyright for this news report.

News Source : ABC13 Houston

Source Link :Deadly shooting: Texas City police investigating shooting that killed 1 person near 21st Street, officials say/