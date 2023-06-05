“Texas Flower Power”: The Blooming Popularity of Flowers in Texas

The Five Most Popular Flowers in Texas

Gardening has long been one of the most popular hobbies in the world and I get lots of beautiful flower pics on Click2houston.com/pins! So when a press release crossed my email titled “The Five Most Popular Flowers in Texas”, I thought, duh, Bluebonnets. Nope. Not on the list. Well, Gardening Chores based their findings on how many internet searches were made with the terms “how to grow the flower name” or “where to buy the flower name”. I’m guessing not many of us worry about growing bluebonnets since they pretty much grow themselves–and who needs to buy them when they are everywhere? Still the Texas top five may interest you!

First Place: Lavender

The light, airy violet flower, Lavender, takes first place in the Texas top five, with Texans searching for it 5,380 times! Known for its calming properties and soothing scent, lavender is a popular choice for gardens and home decor. It’s easy to grow and can thrive in both hot and cold climates.

Second Place: Rose

In second place with 4,460 searches, the solid go-to, the rose. There was no time period provided for the searches, but I imagine February was included! Roses are a timeless classic and come in a variety of colors and sizes. They require some maintenance, but the end result is worth it.

Third Place: Sunflower

Coming in third with 2,690 searches, the bright and sunny sunflower. Known for their large yellow petals and brown centers, sunflowers are a favorite in Texas. They are easy to grow and can reach impressive heights, making them a great addition to any garden.

Fourth Place: Tulip

In fourth place with 1,190 searches, the elegant tulip. Tulips are a symbol of spring and come in a variety of colors. They require well-draining soil and lots of sunlight, but the end result is a beautiful and vibrant addition to any garden.

Fifth Place: Daffodil

Rounding out the top five with 820 searches, the cheerful daffodil. These bright yellow flowers are a sure sign of spring and add a pop of color to any garden. They are easy to grow and can thrive in a variety of conditions.

In conclusion, while bluebonnets may not have made the list, the Texas top five flowers are all beautiful and popular choices for any garden. From the calming lavender to the cheerful daffodil, there is a flower for every taste and preference. So, get out there and start planting!

Wildflowers in Texas Bluebonnets in Texas Texas state flower Texas wildflower season Flower fields in Texas

News Source : Frank Billingsley

Source Link :Flower power…the most popular petals in Texas/