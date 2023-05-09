texas gunman dead : What We Know So Far About the Deceased Texas Gunman

What We Know So Far: Texas Gunman Pronounced Dead

The Bryan, Texas Shooting: A Tragic Reminder of the Need for Gun Violence Prevention

On Sunday, May 30th, a gunman opened fire on a crowd at a cabinet-making company in Bryan, Texas. The shooting resulted in one person killed and six others injured. The gunman was later identified as 27-year-old Larry Bollin, an employee at the company. Bollin was taken into custody after a manhunt and shootout with police.

The Shooting and Its Aftermath

The shooting took place at the Kent Moore Cabinets facility, where Bollin had worked for over a year. The motive for the shooting is still unknown, but it is believed that Bollin may have had a personal or workplace grievance. According to reports, Bollin had been involved in an argument with one of the victims prior to the shooting.

The victim who was killed has been identified as Timothy Smith, a 40-year-old man from Bryan. The six injured victims were taken to local hospitals and are expected to recover.

After the shooting, Bollin fled the scene in his car. Police later located him at his home in Iola, Texas, about 20 miles from the shooting site. Bollin and police engaged in a shootout, during which Bollin was shot and injured. He was then taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment.

Bollin’s Background and the Debate Over Gun Control

Since the shooting, more information has come to light about Bollin’s background. According to court records, Bollin had a history of criminal charges, including assault, theft, and driving while intoxicated. He had also recently filed for bankruptcy.

The shooting in Bryan is just the latest in a string of mass shootings in the United States. It has reignited the debate over gun control laws and mental health treatment. Texas is a state with relatively lax gun laws, and many are calling for stricter regulations to be put in place.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement expressing his condolences to the victims and their families. He also called for a moment of silence to be held in their honor.

The Need for Action

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and authorities are still trying to piece together what led Bollin to carry out the attack. In the meantime, the community in Bryan is mourning the loss of Timothy Smith and praying for the recovery of the injured victims.

The shooting in Bryan is a tragic reminder of the need for a comprehensive approach to gun violence prevention. It is not enough to simply offer thoughts and prayers after each tragedy. We must take action to address the root causes of gun violence and work towards solutions that will save lives.