“Texas gunman” Today : Texas gunman killed by passing police officer – Channel 4 News

Texas Gunman Shot Dead by Passing Police Officer – Channel 4 News Update

A lone gunman has killed eight people, some of whom are children, in a Texas shopping mall before being shot dead by a passing policeman. The disturbing incident took place north of Dallas, with the shooter wearing black combat clothing and carrying a semi-automatic rifle. Footage from the scene showed the aftermath of the deadly attack, with warning issued that the report contains distressing details. The incident has once again raised concerns over gun violence in the United States, with calls for stricter gun control laws and measures to prevent such incidents from occurring.

News Source : Channel 4 News

Source Link :Passing police officer shoots dead Texas gunman – Channel 4 News/