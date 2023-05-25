“Texas house collapse” today : Texas storm causes house under construction to collapse, resulting in 2 deaths and 7 injuries.

Posted on May 25, 2023

A severe storm in Montgomery County, Texas, caused a house under construction to collapse, killing two people and injuring seven others. The incident occurred in the town of Conroe, north of Houston. Authorities are investigating the damage caused by the storm.

News Source : Loma

