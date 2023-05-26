“Texas independent bookstores” today : School Book Ratings Bill Poses Threat to Texas Independent Bookstores, Warns Industry

School Book Ratings Bill Poses Threat to Texas Independent Bookstores, Warns Industry today 2023.

A new bill proposes that small shop owners in Texas would have to send a list of their employees to the Texas Education Agency, a requirement that could pose a significant challenge for businesses. The bill aims to prevent businesses from hiring undocumented immigrants, but critics argue that it could lead to discrimination and privacy concerns.

Read Full story : Texas independent bookstores warn of threat posed by school book ratings bill /

News Source : Edward McKinley

Texas independent bookstores school book ratings bill education policy censorship book industry advocacy