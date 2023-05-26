“Texas independent bookstores” today : School Book Ratings Bill Poses Threat to Texas Independent Bookstores, Warns Industry

“Texas independent bookstores” today : School Book Ratings Bill Poses Threat to Texas Independent Bookstores, Warns Industry

Posted on May 26, 2023

School Book Ratings Bill Poses Threat to Texas Independent Bookstores, Warns Industry today 2023.
A new bill proposes that small shop owners in Texas would have to send a list of their employees to the Texas Education Agency, a requirement that could pose a significant challenge for businesses. The bill aims to prevent businesses from hiring undocumented immigrants, but critics argue that it could lead to discrimination and privacy concerns.

News Source : Edward McKinley

  1. Texas independent bookstores
  2. school book ratings bill
  3. education policy
  4. censorship
  5. book industry advocacy
Post Views: 6

Leave a Reply